REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Insider Sells $501,848.73 in Stock

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $501,848.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:REX traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.59. 26,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,606. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.50. The stock has a market cap of $512.86 million, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.09. REX American Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $116.86.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,930,000 after acquiring an additional 85,354 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the 4th quarter worth $528,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the 4th quarter worth $427,000. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

