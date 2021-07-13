Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

APEMY stock remained flat at $$54.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Aperam has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $59.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $2.5681 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Aperam’s previous dividend of $2.52. This represents a yield of 4.45%. Aperam’s payout ratio is 94.24%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

