Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1087 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.
NYSEAMERICAN:GLO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.44. 284,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,757. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $13.11.
About Clough Global Opportunities Fund
