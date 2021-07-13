Project Pai Price Reaches $0.0151 on Major Exchanges (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $23.48 million and $156,067.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,760,816,390 coins and its circulating supply is 1,557,725,589 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

