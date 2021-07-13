Scala (XLA) Price Hits $0.0003

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Scala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Scala has a total market cap of $3.43 million and $11,878.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

