Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.27 Million

Brokerages expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) to announce sales of $2.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.13 million to $2.40 million. Profound Medical posted sales of $1.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year sales of $14.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.21 million to $15.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $33.57 million, with estimates ranging from $25.74 million to $37.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 385.73% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PROF. Raymond James set a $36.00 price target on Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Profound Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 145,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PROF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.62. The company had a trading volume of 51,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,660. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $28.97.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profound Medical (PROF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.