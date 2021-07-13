-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.32). Aurora Cannabis reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($2.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aurora Cannabis.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $43.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.17 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 895.36%.

ACB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.22.

Shares of ACB stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $8.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,004,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,238,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $18.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 6.7% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.