PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages predict that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will announce earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. PCB Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 145.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 23.53%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCB. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 76.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCB traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.27. The company had a trading volume of 42,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.07. PCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

