Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.61, for a total transaction of $1,313,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Friday, June 25th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,275,000.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.78, for a total transaction of $1,148,900.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total transaction of $1,115,550.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,300.00.

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.16. 2,244,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,903,888. The company has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.74 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $269.89.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.42.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.