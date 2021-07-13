Insider Selling: Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells 3,238 Shares of Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,238 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total value of $767,697.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,238 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total transaction of $767,697.42.

On Monday, June 7th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.72, for a total value of $51,685,600.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 109,261 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.39, for a total value of $25,937,468.79.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $49,368,900.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total value of $47,077,639.88.

On Thursday, June 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total transaction of $3,063,403.98.

On Thursday, June 10th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83.

On Thursday, May 20th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $235.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,974,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.23. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $239.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.87.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.