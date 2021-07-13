Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $320,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel Trencher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

On Thursday, June 10th, Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $300,140.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,630,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,643. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.64.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 19.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 871.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.8% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.2% in the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,313,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $420,451,000 after purchasing an additional 195,208 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.24.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.