Zacks: Brokerages Expect Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. Galectin Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.66) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $109,175.00. 40.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 378.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 82,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,620,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GALT traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.78. 2,198,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,963. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.33. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

