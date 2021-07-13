ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ORIC) Trading Up 9.2%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ORIC)’s stock price was up 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.28 and last traded at $20.20. Approximately 16,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 251,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

In related news, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 1,990 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $50,028.60. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 7,270 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $182,840.50.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.