Jonathan Bourgoine Sells 24,508 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 24,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.70, for a total transaction of $7,908,731.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $321.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,448. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.34. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.22 and a 1-year high of $325.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.12.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,743,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STMP. Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities cut Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.