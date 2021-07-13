Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.35

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.35 and last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 31105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.72 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $53.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Materialise by 715.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise in the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Materialise in the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. 37.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

