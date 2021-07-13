PLx Pharma Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PLXP)

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,944 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,451% compared to the typical volume of 233 call options.

PLXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 487,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,867.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PLx Pharma by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PLx Pharma by 497.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLx Pharma stock traded up $3.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,824,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,164. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 5.07. PLx Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $16.72.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.56). Equities analysts expect that PLx Pharma will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

PLx Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment.

