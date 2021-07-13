Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 4,345 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,000% compared to the typical daily volume of 395 call options.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

NASDAQ XRAY traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.00. 763,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,120. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $69.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

