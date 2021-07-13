SparkPoint (SRK) Hits Market Capitalization of $33.41 Million

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $33.41 million and $326,050.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,738,498,193 coins and its circulating supply is 8,145,396,263 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

