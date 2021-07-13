Brokerages Set Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target at $30.38

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.10.

PARXF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

PARXF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.80. 987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,855. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.47.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

