Navcoin Reaches Market Cap of $26.24 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $26.24 million and approximately $335,617.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001137 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005966 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005280 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00050178 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00031947 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,159,828 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

