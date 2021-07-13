Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CALX. Northland Securities upped their price target on Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other Calix news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $412,531.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,572,750. 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Calix by 257.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 34,307 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Calix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter valued at $2,069,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Calix by 39.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 140,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 39,298 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CALX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.90. 223,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,576. Calix has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 1.56.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.46 million. Calix had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Calix will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

