Zacks Investment Research Lowers Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) to Hold

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of APYX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 75,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,405. The firm has a market cap of $321.26 million, a P/E ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.00. Apyx Medical has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $12.01.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Apyx Medical will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Apyx Medical by 298.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Apyx Medical by 50.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

