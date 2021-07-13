Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,925,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893,351. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.12). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.29% and a negative net margin of 151.39%. The company had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 1,182.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after buying an additional 3,080,193 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 1,963.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,447,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,752 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 2,488.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,134,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 1,090,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,368,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,868,000 after purchasing an additional 971,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 684,955 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

