Apria (NYSE:APR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Apria (NYSE:APR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apria Inc. provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services principally in the United States. It offers home respiratory therapy, obstructive sleep apnea treatment and negative pressure wound therapy. Apria Inc. is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. started coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

APR stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.88. 236,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,244. Apria has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $912.35 million and a P/E ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.92.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $131,341,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Apria during the first quarter worth about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

