Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) to Hold

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AGESY. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Monday, June 7th. HSBC lowered ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oddo Bhf downgraded ageas SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

OTCMKTS AGESY traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $55.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.36. ageas SA/NV has a 12-month low of $37.14 and a 12-month high of $67.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.79.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ageas SA/NV will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

