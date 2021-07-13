Stantec (NYSE:STN) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Stantec stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.31. 3,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). Stantec had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STN. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Stantec by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 143,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 38,349 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Stantec by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 699,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,884,000 after buying an additional 381,486 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 636,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Stantec by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth about $46,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

