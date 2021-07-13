Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of CODYY traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $13.80. 27,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,311. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.43.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

