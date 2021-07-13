Flushing Financial Co. (NYSE:FFIC) Director Douglas C. Manditch Sells 38,991 Shares

Flushing Financial Co. (NYSE:FFIC) Director Douglas C. Manditch sold 38,991 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $892,114.08.

Flushing Financial stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,935. Flushing Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $25.22.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

