Flushing Financial Co. (NYSE:FFIC) Director Douglas C. Manditch Sells 38,991 Shares

Flushing Financial Co. (NYSE:FFIC) Director Douglas C. Manditch sold 38,991 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $892,114.08.
Flushing Financial stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,935. Flushing Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $25.22.
About Flushing Financial
Read More: What is an economic bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.