1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NYSE:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann Sells 35,700 Shares

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NYSE:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 35,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $1,145,256.00.

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $32.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,894. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

