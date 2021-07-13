Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AEXAY. HSBC cut shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atos in a report on Tuesday. cut shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.34.

AEXAY stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.34. 47,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,123. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Atos has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $19.01.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

