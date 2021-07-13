BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BBL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.97 target price on BHP Group in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.99.

Shares of BBL traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.48. The stock had a trading volume of 134,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $68.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.24. The company has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,530,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,432,000 after purchasing an additional 478,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 375.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,594 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,518,000 after purchasing an additional 470,991 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,534,000.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

