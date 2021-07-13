Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €146.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €146.00 ($171.76) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective on Safran in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safran presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €126.73 ($149.09).

Shares of Safran stock traded down €3.24 ($3.81) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €116.68 ($137.27). 822,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($108.66). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €122.17.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

