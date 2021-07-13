Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAABF remained flat at $$26.45 during midday trading on Tuesday. Saab AB has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $32.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.43.

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter.

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for the military defense, aerospace, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Support and Services, Industrial Products and Services, and Kockums segments. The company develops military and civil aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems.

