Dechra Pharmaceuticals’ (DCHPF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS DCHPF remained flat at $$60.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $61.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.97.

