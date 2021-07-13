Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:NBIX) Director Sells $1,002,700.00 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:NBIX) Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00.
Shares of NBIX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.11. 22,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,663. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $136.26.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.