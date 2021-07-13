Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:SLAB) Director Sumit Sadana Sells 8,000 Shares

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:SLAB) Director Sumit Sadana sold 8,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $1,056,480.00.

Shares of NYSE SLAB traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.57. 4,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,047. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $163.43.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.