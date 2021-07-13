Morphic Holding, Inc. (NYSE:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. Sells 19,526 Shares

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NYSE:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 19,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $1,190,500.22.

MORF traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.49. 7,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,035. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $93.00.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

