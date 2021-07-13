BitCash (BITC) Achieves Market Cap of $213,313.35

BitCash (CURRENCY:BITC) traded down 32.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 13th. BitCash has a market cap of $213,313.35 and approximately $6,003.00 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitCash has traded 34.8% lower against the US dollar. One BitCash coin can now be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001906 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00043776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00051923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About BitCash

BITC is a coin. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. BitCash’s official website is www.choosebitcash.com . BitCash’s official message board is medium.com/@BitCash . The Reddit community for BitCash is /r/BitCashCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCash’s official Twitter account is @ChooseBitCash

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling BitCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

