Terren S. Peizer Sells 33,000 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NYSE:OTRK) Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NYSE:OTRK) major shareholder Terren S. Peizer sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $1,094,940.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE:OTRK traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,494. Ontrak, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $99.89.
Ontrak Company Profile
See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.