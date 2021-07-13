Nuance Communications, Inc. (NYSE:NUAN) EVP Diana L. Nole Sells 20,978 Shares

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NYSE:NUAN) EVP Diana L. Nole sold 20,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $1,116,239.38.
Nuance Communications stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.62. The company had a trading volume of 111,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,363,775. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $55.10.
About Nuance Communications
Read More: What is the return on assets formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.