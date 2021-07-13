Nuance Communications, Inc. (NYSE:NUAN) EVP Diana L. Nole Sells 20,978 Shares

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NYSE:NUAN) EVP Diana L. Nole sold 20,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $1,116,239.38.

Nuance Communications stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.62. The company had a trading volume of 111,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,363,775. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $55.10.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.