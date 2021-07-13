California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells $1,108,236.96 in Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 38,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $1,108,236.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,193,081 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $39,681,874.06.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 63,633 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $2,088,435.06.

On Monday, June 21st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 405,283 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $13,325,705.04.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 299,151 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $9,851,042.43.

On Monday, June 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 369,602 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $12,307,746.60.

On Friday, June 4th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 60,374 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $1,805,786.34.

On Friday, May 28th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 65,029 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $1,893,644.48.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 121,626 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $3,595,264.56.

On Monday, May 24th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 132,592 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $3,965,826.72.

On Thursday, May 20th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 296,488 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $8,654,484.72.

NYSE CRC traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $29.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,521. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.45.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,532,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,364,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $951,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

