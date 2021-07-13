BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) Insider Sells $1,373,400.00 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) insider Marc Ostryniec sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $1,373,400.00.

Shares of BIGC stock traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.19. 34,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,355. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

