Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) shares dropped 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.42 and last traded at $25.42. Approximately 1,858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 293,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.35.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Equities analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $156,059.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,258.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $297,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,102,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,332,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,636. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLMA. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.