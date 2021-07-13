Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.13. 17,094 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,004,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

The company has a market cap of $607.83 million, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.10.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

