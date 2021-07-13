Nasdaq, Inc. (NYSE:NDAQ) EVP Bradley J. Peterson Sells 6,982 Shares

Nasdaq, Inc. (NYSE:NDAQ) EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.90, for a total transaction of $1,158,313.80.

Nasdaq stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.01. The company had a trading volume of 14,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,786. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.01 and a 12-month high of $180.99.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

