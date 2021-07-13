iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,717,305 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 14,208,231 shares.The stock last traded at $145.00 and had previously closed at $146.34.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.98.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

