Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $30.26 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 64.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 520,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,101 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.8% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $30,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $2,373,000,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after buying an additional 6,619,930 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $241,988,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 55,390.7% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $195,823,000 after buying an additional 3,464,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,300,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

VZ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.19. 130,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,707,330. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.01. The company has a market capitalization of $232.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

