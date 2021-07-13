CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CRWD) Insider Shawn Henry Sells 7,451 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 7,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.51, for a total transaction of $1,754,785.01.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Tuesday, May 25th, Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total transaction of $1,498,420.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $1,728,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Shawn Henry sold 4,995 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total transaction of $1,173,325.50.

NYSE:CRWD traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.00. The stock had a trading volume of 91,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,529. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.37 and a 1-year high of $269.89.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.