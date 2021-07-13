Graft (GRFT) Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 24.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Graft has a market capitalization of $289,379.77 and approximately $41,255.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Graft has traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar. One Graft coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.55 or 0.00622133 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001049 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000209 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Graft

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Graft Coin Trading

