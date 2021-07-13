Brokerages Anticipate Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to Post $0.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. Oaktree Specialty Lending reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 217.84%.

OCSL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $678,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares in the company, valued at $143,704,344.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 388,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,620,228.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,624,417 shares in the company, valued at $145,964,814.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,196,975 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,154. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 60.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 796,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 300,293 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.0% during the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 186,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 423,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 55,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCSL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.80. 20,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,501. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.71. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $6.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.96%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

